South Dakota records 79 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Wednesday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases declined for the second straight day Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported, as the state’s total remained at 98.

The new cases bring total known cases in South Dakota to 7,242, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases fell by nine to 864.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 64.

The state processed 861 tests Wednesday, just over nine percent of which came back positive.

Counties with the most active cases

Minnehaha: 283

Pennington: 172

Beadle: 58

Charles Mix: 56

Lincoln: 41

Oglala Lakota: 34

Lyman: 28

Brookings: 24

Codington: 24

Brown: 18

Hughes: 17

Union: 17

Clay: 14

Buffalo: 13

Davison: 13

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

