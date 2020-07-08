South Dakota News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in South Dakota. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH DAKOTA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday doubled down on her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing to the state’s low hospitalization numbers, while casting doubt on key recommendations from public health officials like the benefit of wearing a mask. The Republican governor’s reluctance to endorse mask-wearing and other moves that defy prevailing medical opinion have some health experts in the state worrying that her early success in preventing major outbreaks could be undone. By Stephen Groves. Developing.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OGLALA LOCKDOWN

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has locked down its South Dakota reservation for three days to stop the potential spread of COVID-19. Tribal President Julian Bear Runner ordered the 72-hour lockdown prohibiting nonessential travel to or from the reservation through Thursday. SENT: 115 words.

SPORTS:

TWINS-BUXTON

MINNEAPOLIS — Count Byron Buxton among the players who probably benefited from baseball’s virus-induced delay. The oft-injured Minnesota Twins speedster was coming off a major shoulder surgery. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 500 words, by 5 p.m. CDT.

