Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Unknown pressure problem may be causing Centennial St. water main breaks
Water line blown out and pool of water gathered under the pavement.
Water line blown out and pool of water gathered under the pavement.(KOTA TV/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The water main on Centennial Street in Rapid City broke four times since last Saturday. The city crew went out to do another repair on Sunday and has no additional breaks as of now. Because the break was not caused by the homeowners and it was a city line issue, the city plans to go in again to replace the concrete, the rock and the sprinkler system in that area. The cause of the break is still under investigation.

“We know it was not the age of pipe issue; we know it wasn’t a corrosion issue. There was no sinkhole in that area; we checked our pumping stations no particular issues there..., checked with fire department, making sure there were no any you know pressure issues based on fire hydrants and those sorts of things,” Darrell Shoemaker, the communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City explains what they have examined so far.

The city of Rapid City does think there’s a pressure issue with the pipeline. Shoemaker says, they will continue to analyze the problem as the repair is made.

