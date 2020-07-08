Advertisement

Proposed ‘CAREN’ act would outlaw racially motivated 911 calls in San Francisco

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) - A San Francisco official wants consequences for all the “Karens” out there.

Karen has become a social media meme to identify usually white women who call 911 to make false claims about someone of a different race.

The lawmaker is proposing the CAREN act, which stands for "Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies."

Over the past few years, there have been dozens of viral videos showing people unnecessarily calling 911 on someone. One San Francisco city supervisor wants to see these people to face harsh fines.

“At this point, because it’s leading to death and people being harmed, there should be some type of fine for using resources and leading to the harm of people from these phone calls,” said Shamann Walton, Supervisor for San Francisco District 10.

The next step will be to draft legislation.

“Once the legislation has been drafted, we will introduce it formally at the board of supervisors. It will go to committee - maybe more than likely our Public Safety Neighborhood Services committee. We will have a hearing on the legislation,” Walton said.

He has asked the board of supervisors to redirect San Francisco Police Department funding to the Black community, an act that he said should be viewed as reparations.

“This going to be a community ed process,” Walton said. “We’re actually having some meetings over the next couple of weeks, talking to Black leadership, leadership of Black community based organizations, leadership of Black faith-based community. We’re going to talk about the injustice areas that they identify. And then we’ll start talking about where resources will go and how to distribute those resources once we go through the police department budget.”

Walton hasn’t gotten much pushback as of yet.

“I do imagine that that is coming, particularly when we starting saying this is where resources are going to be taken from and this is what we’re going to do and how we are going to utilize resources,” he said.

A famous example of a Karen is the “Central Park Karen,” the white woman who called police on a black man who was bird-watching in central park. She was charged Monday with filing a false report.

Copyright 2020 KRON via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Updated: moments ago
Mayor Steve Allender explains how much it cost to have extra law enforcement at the July 3 protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

National

Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Political task forces Joe Biden formed with onetime rival Bernie Sanders to solidify support among the Democratic Party’s progressive wing are recommending that the former vice president embrace proposals to combat climate change and institutional racism.

Local

Rapid City repair shops booking quick after hail storm Monday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
People need to make calls quick because car repair shops and roofers are getting an influx of calls after a major hail storm on Monday that caused a lot of damage.

Local

Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Coronavirus

Trump to America’s schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Latest News

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Local

Updates on Nemo Rd. bridge collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Updates on Nemo Rd. after a bridge collapsed

National

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Updated: 1 hours ago
A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta.

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

National Politics

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.

Sports

Post 22 wins tight game against Stars

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.