Advertisement

Pennington County Offices to “soft open” July 13

The offices have been restricted since March 30.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Many Pennington County administrative offices have been closed or modified since March because of the Coronavirus, but the Pennington County Commission voted on Tuesday for a “soft re-open” on Monday, July 13.

Pennington County's offices have been under restricted access since March 30.

Walk-ins, instead of only appointments, will now be allowed, and social distances and common sense is encouraged.

The exceptions to the re-opening are the public defenders' office and state's attorney office because many of those employees have been furlough until the end of July.

The Commission discussed mask use and temperature taking at length, and eventually decided to leave mask requirements up to the head of each department, because of the differences in nature of the departments' operations.

The office manager for the Pennington County Commission says the goal is to serve the community.

"We want to do everything we can to protect our employees, to protect our public and continue to provide the services the best, most professional, most efficient and effective means that we can, making the accommodations and the adjustments we need to," said Holli Hennies, the Pennington County Commissioner's Office Manager.

Hennies encourages people to visit the county’s COVID-19 website to check the latest on each department.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Updated: moments ago
Mayor Steve Allender explains how much it cost to have extra law enforcement at the July 3 protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

Community

Pierre man still missing, size of search scaled down

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The search for the missing Pierre man continues

Local

Rapid City repair shops booking quick after hail storm Monday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
People need to make calls quick because car repair shops and roofers are getting an influx of calls after a major hail storm on Monday that caused a lot of damage.

Local

Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Local

Updates on Nemo Rd. bridge collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Updates on Nemo Rd. after a bridge collapsed

Latest News

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Post 22 wins tight game against Stars

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Economy

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
How busy were businesses during the holiday weekend?

News

South Dakota records 79 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases declined for the second straight day Wednesday.

Local

Littrell says he will plead guilty

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Lettrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers.