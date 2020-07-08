Pennington County Offices to “soft open” July 13

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Many Pennington County administrative offices have been closed or modified since March because of the Coronavirus, but the Pennington County Commission voted on Tuesday for a “soft re-open” on Monday, July 13.

Pennington County's offices have been under restricted access since March 30.

Walk-ins, instead of only appointments, will now be allowed, and social distances and common sense is encouraged.

The exceptions to the re-opening are the public defenders' office and state's attorney office because many of those employees have been furlough until the end of July.

The Commission discussed mask use and temperature taking at length, and eventually decided to leave mask requirements up to the head of each department, because of the differences in nature of the departments' operations.

The office manager for the Pennington County Commission says the goal is to serve the community.

"We want to do everything we can to protect our employees, to protect our public and continue to provide the services the best, most professional, most efficient and effective means that we can, making the accommodations and the adjustments we need to," said Holli Hennies, the Pennington County Commissioner's Office Manager.

Hennies encourages people to visit the county’s COVID-19 website to check the latest on each department.

