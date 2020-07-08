Advertisement

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1,300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a month away, and Monday night, the town’s City Council approved mass COVID-19 testing.

“1,300 test for our community that will be divided into several different groups. But hopefully, it will give a good indication as to if there is a significant spread of COVID-19 after the rally this year,” says the city manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

The testing and sampling will be conducted by Monument Health Care staff. When it comes to how the tests are divided, 150 are mandatory for city employees, 400 are for Sturgis residents who worked frontline jobs like restaurants and grocery stores, while 200 are for employees of other entities who request testing and 550 are for people living in the town.

Now the plan is to begin testing the week of August 17. And it will most likely be located in the parking lot of the Sturgis Community Center.

Ainslie says they will be reaching out to each frontline business in Sturgis themselves.

“There will be an application process, and then it will be a first come first serve. So they will receive notification from the city with that they will be able to turn in a request for a voucher, and then we will provide them vouchers that they will be able to hand out to their staff,” says Ainslie.

And for the rest of the people of Sturgis who want to get tested, they will need to show up on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"They'll have to some sort of proof of residency here in town, whether that's a driver's license or utility bill, something like that, to show that they actually live here," says Ainslie.

Each test costs $150, and all together will cost the City of Sturgis $195,000, which will come out of their general fund, but Ainslie believes they will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

