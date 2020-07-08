Advertisement

Littrell says he will plead guilty

Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Lettrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers. (KOTA TV)
Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Lettrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers. (KOTA TV)(KOTA | KOTA)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Littrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers, and breaking into another home, where a 10-year-old girl was forced to escape from a second story window.

The man involved appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday via video link.

Justin Littrell’s attorney says they and the State have reached an agreement and he said he’s agreeing to plea to five felony charges related to the standoff incident.

According to court documents, in August 2018, Littrell, a convicted felon who had cut off his ankle monitor, broke into a home on Freude Lane, and found the homeowners, who he directed into the garage at gun point, and he then fired multiple shots at officers.

Littrell then allegedly broke into another home to evade police. A ten year old girl was upstairs. He also threatened that he had multiple weapons and grenades. Negotiators were eventually able to talk him out of the house and he was arrested.

He says he is pleading guilty to burglary, kidnapping, assault of a police officer, and commission of a felony with a firearm. If convicted, these felonies total a maximum of 125 years in prison or fines.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Updated: moments ago
Mayor Steve Allender explains how much it cost to have extra law enforcement at the July 3 protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

Community

Pierre man still missing, size of search scaled down

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The search for the missing Pierre man continues

Local

Rapid City repair shops booking quick after hail storm Monday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
People need to make calls quick because car repair shops and roofers are getting an influx of calls after a major hail storm on Monday that caused a lot of damage.

Local

Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Local

Updates on Nemo Rd. bridge collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Updates on Nemo Rd. after a bridge collapsed

Latest News

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Post 22 wins tight game against Stars

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Economy

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
How busy were businesses during the holiday weekend?

News

South Dakota records 79 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases declined for the second straight day Wednesday.

Local

Pennington County Offices to “soft open” July 13

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Many Pennington County administrative offices have been closed or modified since March because of the Coronavirus.