Littrell says he will plead guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Littrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers, and breaking into another home, where a 10-year-old girl was forced to escape from a second story window.

The man involved appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday via video link.

Justin Littrell’s attorney says they and the State have reached an agreement and he said he’s agreeing to plea to five felony charges related to the standoff incident.

According to court documents, in August 2018, Littrell, a convicted felon who had cut off his ankle monitor, broke into a home on Freude Lane, and found the homeowners, who he directed into the garage at gun point, and he then fired multiple shots at officers.

Littrell then allegedly broke into another home to evade police. A ten year old girl was upstairs. He also threatened that he had multiple weapons and grenades. Negotiators were eventually able to talk him out of the house and he was arrested.

He says he is pleading guilty to burglary, kidnapping, assault of a police officer, and commission of a felony with a firearm. If convicted, these felonies total a maximum of 125 years in prison or fines.

