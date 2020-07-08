Advertisement

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set a July 14 date for an arraignment and bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend on charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday said Ghislaine Maxwell will appear by video for an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court next week.

The 58-year-old British socialite was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she bought months ago in New Hampshire.

Her lawyer did not return a message seeking comment.

Prosecutors say they plan to ask that Maxwell be kept incarcerated pending trial on the grounds that she has the money, the overseas connections and the incentive to flee.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied engaging in abuse.

