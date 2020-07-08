Advertisement

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

People are driving around Rapid City.
People are driving around Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last weekend, people headed to the Black Hills for July fourth celebrations, but some businesses in the Rapid City area were unsure how the holiday would pan out.

“Last Friday was pleasingly surprising. I was busy all day, real steady, at sometimes I was helping two to three customers at once,”says the owner of the Shirt Shack, Mike Miles.

And at Pure Bean Coffeehouse, hundreds of customers walked through the door over the weekend.

“The whole month of June has been really strong, but last weekend was particularly strong. We’ve had a lot of visitors a lot of people that we don’t recognize coming in and people from all over,” says the owner of Pure Bean Coffeehouse, Nick Reid.

And what about hotels?

“Extremely busy. Full house the whole weekend. Incoming and outgoing,” says the front desk agent for Comfort Inn & Suites, Deann Peper.

When it comes to the next few weeks, which is typically peak tourism season, Peper says the hotel is close to being full.

“We’re still not really booked completely for Sturigs we have maybe a couple of rooms left, but that’s about it. From here to the end of September, we have full houses coming in and out,” says Peper.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Updated: moments ago
Mayor Steve Allender explains how much it cost to have extra law enforcement at the July 3 protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

Local

Rapid City repair shops booking quick after hail storm Monday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
People need to make calls quick because car repair shops and roofers are getting an influx of calls after a major hail storm on Monday that caused a lot of damage.

Local

Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Local

Updates on Nemo Rd. bridge collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Updates on Nemo Rd. after a bridge collapsed

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Latest News

Sports

Post 22 wins tight game against Stars

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota records 79 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases declined for the second straight day Wednesday.

Local

Littrell says he will plead guilty

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Lettrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers.

Local

Pennington County Offices to “soft open” July 13

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Many Pennington County administrative offices have been closed or modified since March because of the Coronavirus.

News

Rapid City Council welcomes new members

Updated: 16 hours ago
It's out with the old, in with the new, for the Rapid City council.