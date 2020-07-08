COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

(CNN) – As coronavirus cases are surging across the United States, a new survey suggests many people who contract the virus have no idea where they caught it.

A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Most often when the patient did know, it was a family member or work colleague.

As of July 6: In the last 7 days, 9 states have reported more than 10,000 new #COVID19 cases. Wear cloth face coverings, keep 6ft+ between yourself and others, and wash your hands often. Interested in data from your state? See the COVID Data Tracker: https://t.co/4Ku7nKLZCq pic.twitter.com/HMPsgMSgrl — CDC (@CDCgov) July 7, 2020

The in-depth survey of 350 patients also showed that those needing hospital treatment – about a quarter of the patients – were more likely to be older, have more underlying chronic health conditions and were less likely to be white than those who did not need hospital care.

In addition, these sicker patients were also more likely to have an annual household income of $25,000 or less and were less likely to be employed.

The CDC says the research highlights the need for increased screening, case investigation, contact tracing and the isolation of those infected.

The agency continues to endorse prevention measures like social distancing and face coverings.

