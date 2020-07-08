Advertisement

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills.
By Alexus Davila
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Energy is rebuilding an old, 8-mile transmission line to create more reliable energy for their customers in Rapid City.

Fifty-five years is how old an electric transmission line is in Rapid City.

Black Hills Energy says it's time to go out with the old and in with the new.

“So we test poles as they get to a certain age they start to have rot or other degradation items as well. Not only the pole itself but other hardware items,” Marc Eyre, Black Hills Energy VP of SD Electric Operations, said.

This could potentially cause outages.

Starting June 15, Black Hills Energy mobilized a contractor to get the land ready to install poles.

Seventy-five contractors will help replace the 8-mile transmission line running from north of I-90 to a substation off Catron Boulevard.

This could affect any of the customers in the 110 parcels of land.

Pre-construction is already happening along the first two miles leading to the intersection of Omaha Street and Mountain View Road.

In September, poles will be installed and service will be cut off and energy will return in November.

Customers will not struggle to turn on the lights as their energy will be shifted to other poles temporarily.

The project is expected to cost $5.5 million and that means you could potentially see an increase on your bill. An adjustment of an extra 38 cents.

“It all depends on the total cost that comes in but is estimated right now of minimal impact of about 38 cents per month,” Eyre said.

The second phase will start around September and the project is set to be completed by March 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor Steve Allender responds to latest protests and worries about city unemployment rate

Updated: seconds ago
Mayor Steve Allender explains how much it cost to have extra law enforcement at the July 3 protests in Rapid City and Keystone.

Community

Pierre man still missing, size of search scaled down

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The search for the missing Pierre man continues

Local

Rapid City repair shops booking quick after hail storm Monday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
People need to make calls quick because car repair shops and roofers are getting an influx of calls after a major hail storm on Monday that caused a lot of damage.

Local

Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid City to investigate cause of multiple water main breaks

Local

Updates on Nemo Rd. bridge collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Updates on Nemo Rd. after a bridge collapsed

Latest News

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Post 22 wins tight game against Stars

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Economy

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
How busy were businesses during the holiday weekend?

News

South Dakota records 79 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases declined for the second straight day Wednesday.

Local

Littrell says he will plead guilty

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Lettrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers.

Local

Pennington County Offices to “soft open” July 13

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Many Pennington County administrative offices have been closed or modified since March because of the Coronavirus.