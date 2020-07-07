Advertisement

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

The area inside a plutonium facility was secured
Aerial View of Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Aerial View of Los Alamos National Laboratory.(Source: Los Alamos National Laboratory)
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.

Los Alamos National Laboratory confirmed Monday that 15 workers were being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material. The incident happened in June.

The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

“Laboratory employees responded promptly and appropriately and cleared the room in a safe manner,” the lab said.

It's unknown how long the review will take and what changes might be made to ensure another breach does not happen.

Los Alamos is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons. It’s facing of a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year — a mission that has the support of the most senior Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation as the work is expected to bring jobs and billions of federal dollars to update buildings or construct new factories.

The effort has drawn much criticism from nuclear watchdog groups that long have been concerned about the lab's safety record and missed deadlines and repeated cost overruns.

State officials also have voiced concerns about the federal government's ability to clean up existing contamination from decades of bomb making and nuclear research at the lab while generating new waste.

To meet a mandate set by the federal government to replace the nuclear stockpile's aging plutonium cores, the work is being shared by Los Alamos and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. Congress is hashing out how much money will be funneled to the two sites as part of ongoing negotiations on the latest defense budget bill.

Los Alamos began as a secret city in the mountains of northern New Mexico where government scientists and the military gathered as part of the Manhattan Project to develop the first atomic bomb. Since the 1940s, it has grown into a massive complex.

The mission of producing the plutonium cores has been based at Los Alamos for years but none have been manufactured since 2011 as the lab was dogged by a string of safety lapses.

The June 8 incident at the lab's plutonium facility was recently made public in a weekly report by inspectors with an independent safety board that monitors activities at federal labs around the country.

According to the report, air monitors sounded when an employee pulled out of the glovebox gloves after weighing and packaging plutonium oxide powder. Significant contamination was noted on his protective clothing, hair and skin. Nasal swabs were positive, and airborne radioactivity was documented in the room.

The inspector reported that radiation protection personnel successfully decontaminated the worker and that 14 other workers also were being monitored.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 18 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

National

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.