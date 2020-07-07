Advertisement

Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.(Source: TikTok/CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday.

"I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we're looking at," he said.

Pompeo said people should only download the popular app if they want their private information “in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, though the app has previously said it operates separately from the startup.

TikTok also claims its data centers are located outside China and are not subject to Chinese law.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement after Pompeo's comments.

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 17 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

National

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.