Advertisement

Police: Jogger finds decomposing head during morning run

A jogger found a human skull during a run.
A jogger found a human skull during a run.(Source: St. Petersburg Police Department)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Law enforcement is investigating after a human head was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

Police say the remains were found by a jogger around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The jogger told authorities that she had run in the same area on Sunday and did not spot any remains or notice anything suspicious.

Police say the head was found on the roadway of 38th Avenue South between 31st and 34th Street South. Department spokesperson, Rafael Lopez, said detectives are working to try to establish a timeline of when the remains were placed in the area. It is also possible that the skull could have been dragged there by an animal.

Anyone with any information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 17 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

National

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.