Advertisement

Oglala Sioux Tribe on 72-hour lockdown for quarantine

Oglala Lakota County deployed COVID-19 checkpoints to anyone entering the reservation on May 13, 2020.
Oglala Lakota County deployed COVID-19 checkpoints to anyone entering the reservation on May 13, 2020.(KOTA/KEVN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - There will be no nonessential travel to or from the Pine Ridge Reservation for 72 hours, according to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Public Information Officer and COVID-19 Response Task Force.

The lockdown began Monday and runs until 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Travel for anything but medical appointments is not allowed. A curfew will be enforced as well.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, Oglala Lakota County has 99 total positive cases as of Tuesday morning. Oglala Lakota County ranks seventh for the most COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

Individuals who have been away from Pine Ridge Reservations for more than 24 hours must enter a 14-day quarantine before returning. All OST employees are on administrative leave except for emergency medical personnel and the Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

New faces take their seats on the Rapid City Council

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Two Rapid City council members stepped away from their positions to welcome the two newly-elected council members to take their spots.

News

Rapid City Council upholds veto on rescue mission

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A local ministry is disappointed as they hoped for an override of Mayor Steve Allender's veto of the permit to create a rescue mission on East North Street.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease with one death in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while active cases dropped in the state Tuesday.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 11 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

It's back! Rapid City police bring back activities league

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota town of Gettysburg sheds Confederat flag

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City council OKs mayor's veto of a new rescue mission

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.