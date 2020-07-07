Advertisement

IRS July 15 tax deadline is firm

The first funds will go to people who have filed tax returns for the last two years and have authorized direct deposit. (Source: IRS)
The first funds will go to people who have filed tax returns for the last two years and have authorized direct deposit. (Source: IRS) (WTVG)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - They say the only things that are guaranteed in life are death and taxes, but COVID-19 managed to disrupt one of those. In mid-March the Internal Revenue Service announced Americans would receive an extension to file their federal incomes taxes.

"I think the reason they did it was to give the American public a break," said Traci Fitting, a tax manager at Ketel Thorstenson, LLP. "We had the market kind of tanking at that point, and potentially have taxes due, well, let's give the market time to recoup and make those taxes due later and give people time to recover from everything that was going on."

Fitting said this tax season has been like no other-- their offices have been closed, which changes the dynamic of working with clients.

"It's been a much different tax season, and we're still in it," said Fitting. "Normally, April 15, we push, we get out as much as we can, we extend what we have to, but then we get to take a little break, re-charge our batteries so to speak, and then we've got that 5 and 6 month time frame for those next extension deadlines."

Business taxes have also been pushed back, and Fitting said depending upon the type of business, the date to file extensions has also been pushed back.

She said a new challenge is the shortened amount of time before the next season. Fitting also said being organized is key to making the tax process as seamless as possible.

“The biggest effect is remembering that we didn’t file the taxes in April, they’re still coming due if you didn’t get your information in,” said Fitting. “I have clients calling me now, saying ‘oh my gosh, I forgot the deadline. I know you called me and told me and warned me, but it snuck up on me.’”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

New faces take their seats on the Rapid City Council

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Two Rapid City council members stepped away from their positions to welcome the two newly-elected council members to take their spots.

News

Rapid City Council upholds veto on rescue mission

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A local ministry is disappointed as they hoped for an override of Mayor Steve Allender's veto of the permit to create a rescue mission on East North Street.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease with one death in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while active cases dropped in the state Tuesday.

News

Oglala Sioux Tribe on 72-hour lockdown for quarantine

Updated: 8 hours ago
There will be no nonessential travel to or from the Pine Ridge Reservation for 72 hours, according to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Public Information Officer and COVID-19 Response Task Force.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 11 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

It's back! Rapid City police bring back activities league

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota town of Gettysburg sheds Confederat flag

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City council OKs mayor's veto of a new rescue mission

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.