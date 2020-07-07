Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is already impacting the 2020 college football schedule. The Sept. 12 game between Lafayette College and Navy is the latest game to be canceled. Navy is seeking to fill the date with another opponent. Several other games have already been wiped from the schedule. Those include the Southern-Tennessee State game in Detroit on Sept. 5 and the annual Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on Sept. 12, featuring Jackson State versus Tennessee State.