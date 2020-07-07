Advertisement

Missing Baraboo, Wis., girl found dead

Kodie Dutcher, 10, was found dead late Tuesday morning
By Jackson Danbeck, Elise Romas and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl came to a tragic end late Tuesday morning when her body was discovered in a rural farm area, not far from her home.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, Kodie B. Dutcher was found dead in a field near County Hwy. T and 12th Street, which is less than a mile from her home.

Kodie was last seen wearing blue jean overalls around 4 p.m. Monday, in the 1100 block of 12th Street, in Baraboo, officials say. An initial search of her home turned up indications that Kodie may have been threatening to harm herself.

A spokesperson for the Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian could not confirm if the pills the family believes Kodie took had anything to do with the cause of her death.

“I didn’t know the little girl, but [she was] right across the street,” Jennifer Dominguez said through tears. “I have a nine-year-old, who plays here, a grand daughter, I feel so sad for this family, I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

#BREAKING 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher has been found dead. Authorities are now investigating the cause of death.

Posted by Amelia Jones on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Officers, joined by members of the Baraboo Fire Dept. and the Wisconsin Dells K-9 force, immediately began searching the area around the apartment complex and were later aided by drone teams from the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Dept.

On Tuesday, with the help of scores of volunteers who came to help out in the effort, searchers started a secondary search of the immediate area.

“If my kid were lost, I would want somebody else to out there looking for them,” Baraboo search volunteer, Shawn Hulett said.

During a news conference earlier Tuesday, La Broscian said Kodie and her family moved to Wisconsin in April and she was only in school for about two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to be canceled. Her mom told police that, “Kodie was happy here,” and even mentioned she was looking forward to a camping trip.

La Broscian noted that Kodie had a Snapchat account, but there was nothing out of the ordinary posted to it and nothing has been uploaded since the time she disappeared. Previously, authorities had noted that Kodie had left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

New faces take their seats on the Rapid City Council

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Two Rapid City council members stepped away from their positions to welcome the two newly-elected council members to take their spots.

News

Rapid City Council upholds veto on rescue mission

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A local ministry is disappointed as they hoped for an override of Mayor Steve Allender's veto of the permit to create a rescue mission on East North Street.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease with one death in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while active cases dropped in the state Tuesday.

News

Oglala Sioux Tribe on 72-hour lockdown for quarantine

Updated: 8 hours ago
There will be no nonessential travel to or from the Pine Ridge Reservation for 72 hours, according to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Public Information Officer and COVID-19 Response Task Force.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 11 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

It's back! Rapid City police bring back activities league

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota town of Gettysburg sheds Confederat flag

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City council OKs mayor's veto of a new rescue mission

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.