South Dakota News Digest

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

FARGO, N.D. — A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending a more thorough environmental review. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe three years after the pipeline first began carrying oil following months of protests. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. By Dave Kolpack. SENT: 660 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOEM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Shortly after fireworks above Mount Rushmore disappeared into the night sky on Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accompanied President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One despite having had close contact with Trump’s son’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Republican governor has sought to get on the president’s radar and has taken a mostly hands-off approach to the pandemic. By Stephen Groves. SENT: 445 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-FARM EXHIBIT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A bright, red barn and puffy, white clouds welcomes people into the Washington Pavilion’s newest exhibition, “Grow It!” The addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center was revealed June 25 and features 3,000 square feet of interactive agriculture experiences. “The agriculture piece was very important for the South Dakota themed floor,” Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President and CEO said. “It’s this vision we had for what is South Dakota, where has South Dakota been and more importantly where is South Dakota going?” By Abigail Dollins, Argus Leader. SENT IN ADVANCE: 224 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-YOUNG RODEO RIDER

STURGIS, S.D. — Landry Haugen’s debut at the recent South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals was one she might have envisioned. The 15-year-old, who just finished her ninth-grade year at Sturgis Brown High School, secured state championships in girls’ cutting and barrel racing. Haugen has already participated in rodeo for 10 years and abides by a simple philosophy. “I have expectations of myself to do the best that I possibly can,” Haugen told the Black Hills Pioneer. As for state goals, she recalled, “My mindset was just go make my runs every time.” By Jason Gross, Black Hills Pioneer. SENT IN ADVANCE: 746 words.

PEDESTRIAN FATALITY

WNBA-OLDER COACHES-VIRUS RISK

NEW YORK — Mike Thibault knows he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age. The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the virus-delayed WNBA season. Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including three over 65 — which puts them in the higher risk category, according to the CDC. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 685 words, photos.

MEMORIAL-SPECTATORS

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 3M Open outside Minneapolis on July 23-26 already has said it would not have spectators, while the PGA Championship in San Francisco is being played Aug. 6-9 without fans. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 345 words, photos.

