Advertisement

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.
In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

The letter was signed by 15 Native American advocates and obtained by The Associated Press. It demands the team and the NFL cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos — with specific importance put on Washington, which last week launched a " thorough review " of its name.

The letter was delivered on the same day that President Donald Trump voiced his opposition to any name change by the team. Several team sponsors have come out in favor of change recently and Snyder showed his first indication of willingness to do so amid a nationwide movement to erase racially insensitive symbols.

According to their letter, the groups “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples.”

The NFL did not immediately respond to a message confirming receipt of the letter. Goodell last week expressed support for Snyder's review process of the name.

Retired PGA Tour golfer Notah Begay, IllumiNative founder Crystal Echo Hawk, two former executive directors of the National Congress of American Indians and several authors and professors signed on to the letter, which wants a full re-branding of the team “to ensure that continuing harm is not perpetuated by anyone.”

Trump is against re-branding the Redskins and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians, who are also considering a name change.

Trump tweeted: “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.”

Snyder had been steadfast against changing the name on several occasions since buying the team in 1999. Last week, sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and Bank of America released statements saying they requested a change, and several online stores removed the team’s gear.

"We believe it is time for a change," PepsiCo said.

FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner, and the company is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland. The sudden flood of sponsors coming out against the name prompted the organizational review announced Friday.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May sparked protests and a nationwide debate on racism. That conversation renewed calls for Snyder to change the name called a “dictionary defined racial slur” by Native American advocates and experts.

“We’ve never been faced with a greater opportunity and moment for this to finally happen,” Echo Hawk said last month.

“Native Americans have been working and fighting on this issue for decades, decades and decades, and I think really talking with different Native leaders around the country, this is the moment. There’s really no excuse now for this Washington team and for the NFL to do the right thing.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 12 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

National

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.