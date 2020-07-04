Advertisement

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though it prefers to cut the schedule in half, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The league decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision told the AP.

But the union’s board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule, according to two people who were part of that conversation.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose up to four preseason games per team this season and up to three when the regular season goes to 17 games in 2021. The teams that play in the annual Hall of Fame game may play an extra game. That game between the Cowboys and Steelers scheduled for Aug. 6 already was canceled.

The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open this month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 11 minutes ago
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

National

Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Coronavirus

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Sports

Big Ol' Fish - Will Henry

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.