Devil's Tower UFO Rendezvous aims to attract all the UFO enthusiasts

Something out of this world is coming to Hulett, Wyo., and the Devil’s Tower Area, so if you’re a UFO enthusiast you better save the dates.

September 14-16th, 2017, will be the First Annual Devil’s Tower UFO Rendezvous.

The convention will last all three days and does require registration fees for activities like field investigation training and attending the any of the featured keynote speakers.

On the last day there will be a festival with many free activities throughout Hulett, including a UFO alien themed parade, costume contest with a small fee, a close encounters tower building contest, a barbecue cook-off and live music. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best parade float and costume

“There is a scientific side of it, there’s a lot of people that are taking it very seriously and they're the ones that are more interested in the convention and the speakers and then there's the festival,” said Brian Olson with the Devil’s Tower UFO Rendezvous, “the fun goers where it's the costumes and the parades.”

Another reason to celebrate all things UFO is the fact this year is the 40th anniversary of the release of Steven Spielberg’s science fiction movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Parts of this film shot in Wyoming in the Devil’s Tower area.

“This is the 40th anniversary of close encounters of the third kind,” said Laurie Tucker of the Devil’s Tower UFO Rendezvous. “I'd like to think that that movie put devils tower and our community on the map so we're also celebrating that as well.

For more information on how to register and the costs, visit www.devilstowerUFOrendezvous.com